English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Age: The Veilguard gameplay should put fan fears at ease

The visuals look a lot more toned down from the first trailer for one.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Well, here we have it. Ten long years after Inquisition, Dragon Age fans finally have their first proper look at Dragon Age: The Veilguard. 20 minutes of pretty much pure gameplay, with a few cutscenes and other interruptions thrown in.

The differences from Inquisition are easy to spot right off the bat. There's barely any downtime in this combat, and you'll be playing more of a third-person action style of game when you're in a fight, similar to something like God of War or Assassin's Creed.

We've had a chance to play Dragon Age: The Veilguard too and we're feeling pretty good about it so far. Check out the gameplay reveal for yourself below and our preview here.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content