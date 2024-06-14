Dragon Age: The Veilguard features both Fidelity and Performance modes

HQ

Dragon Age: The Veilguard finally got a dedicated gameplay reveal recently, and while the gameplay is still being discussed and scrutinised by the series faithful who have been waiting for a new chapter for many, many years, it is of course also an open question how the game is technically connected.

But we do know that there will be a dedicated Performance and Fidelity Mode in the game, which allows you to favour either frame-rate or graphical flair.

"Dragon Age: The Veilguard will feature performance and quality modes on consoles to ensure players can choose the visual fidelity they prefer. We'll have more to share on exact performance as we finish development in the coming months," a spokesperson from EA has confirmed to IGN.

What we don't know is what the associated promises for these two modes are. Is it actually 60fps or is it "up to"? And does Fidelity offer reverse 4K resolution and Ray Tracing?

We are still waiting for more from EA.