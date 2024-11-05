Dragon Age: The Veilguard director on Dragon Age Legendary Edition: "Never say never"

HQ

Now that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is out, you might be thinking about playing the three previous Dragon Age games before jumping into the fourth. However, that might be a tricky task. Unlike the Mass Effect games, which were compiled into one neat package in the Legendary Edition, there's no such remaster for Dragon Age.

According to Dragon Age: The Veilguard's creative director John Epler, there are hopes for a collection of the older games. "It's something that's not going to be as easy as Mass Effect, but we do love the original games. Never say never, I guess that's what it comes down to," he told Rolling Stone (in the same interview he confirmed there was no DLC for The Veilguard).

The issue stems from the engines that the older Dragon Age games were made on. Unlike Mass Effect, which used Unreal for the base trilogy, Dragon Age: Origins was made on Eclipse alongside its sequel, before Inquisition then used the Frostbite engine. Eclipse is the real problem, as Epler thinks he's one of a handful of people who still knows how to use it.

