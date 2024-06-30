Dragon Age: The Veilguard developer Q&A reveals pasta exists in Thedas

HQ

Recently, BioWare held a Discord developer Q&A, where fans could ask whatever they wanted about the upcoming Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The fourth mainline Dragon Age game has been a long time coming, and so of course people have questions burning in their heads.

Or, their stomachs as it seems. One person boldly asked whether pasta and noodles existed in Dragon Age's world of Thedas, to which BioWare's Matt Rhodes responded: "I'll take it as a chance just to geek out about worldbuilding."

"You really have to swing for the fences to make something very satisfying and exciting," he continued. "That can be everything as big as architecture and landscape and biomes and ecosystems, but it does get into things like art and culture and costume design, also food. This time around that was one of the many things we did look into to try to catch the character and feel of a place to make it feel believable and lived in."

"So, that's my really long answer for yeah, I'm sure at least one place does have pasta." With that, we have confirmation that Thedas does indeed know how to make at least one type of pasta. We'll have to wait and see if it has some sort of fantasy twist when Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches later this year.