Dragon Age: The Veilguard confirms October launch in new trailer

HQ

Leaks are extremely common these days. People usually talk about so-called insiders and such when the topic gets brought up, but it's easy to forget that many developers, publishers and marketing departments often spill the beans by accident. Here's another example of the latter.

Earlier today, a short video of Dragon Age: The Veilguard appeared out of nowhere online and ended by showing a release date. Seems like someone had been a bit too eager, because Bioware has finally sent us the trailer that confirms Dragon Age: The Veilguard will launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series the 31st of October.

The trailer itself starts by showing more of the early parts of the game before giving us an even better look at the different companions joining our adventure, some of the places we'll visit, a few story details and the return of a certain beloved character, so it's quite understandable why many think this might be Bioware returning to greatness.

What are your expectations for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and what do you think about the release date?