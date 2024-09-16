Dragon Age: The Veilguard areas featured in several new videos

HQ

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is finally close to release after years of development and a lot of internal turmoil that has shaken fans' confidence in BioWare as a studio (at least Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem).

Whether they can recreate the magic remains to be seen, but they've now released a series of trailers showing a flyover of the major areas we'll be exploring, namely Arlathan Forest, Hossberg Wetlands, Minrathous, Rivain and Treviso - and doesn't it feel like classic BioWare fun?

You can watch these videos below to get a good idea of the size of the game world.

