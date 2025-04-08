Dragon Age: The Veilguard and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom lead 2025 Hugo Awards finalists

HQ

It's almost time for the annual Hugo Awards to take place. The ceremony that looks to highlight the best works of fiction from the past year will happen in full on August 16, but ahead of that the finalist nominees have been confirmed.

While the 2025 Hugo Awards will look to celebrate all forms of entertainment medium, including books, comics, graphic novels, and even video games, the nominees of this latter category (Best Game or Interactive Work) might surprise you.

The six selected games include Caves of Qud, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, Tactical Breach Wizards, and 1000xResist.

It's said that in total there were 187 nominees, but the full list of the games that were put forward for the award have not been revealed.

Which game do you think should win the award, and which game was snubbed for it?