Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will launch summer 2024 at the earliest

So Mass Effect 4 is many years away as well.

It's been more than four years since Bioware announced Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, and EA has just made the wait feel even longer by only showing us concept images, in-engine assets and a couple of teaser trailers. We shouldn't expect to see anything more noteworthy soon either.

Because EA has published its latest fiscal report, and it includes an overview of announced games coming before April 1. The list consists of games such as EA Sports FC, Immortals of Aveum, Super Mega Baseball 4 and many other beloved franchises, but not Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. That obviously means we won't get our hands on the highly anticipated roleplaying game before April 1 at the very earliest.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

