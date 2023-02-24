Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will have 'experimental' character progression

HQ

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is changing up the character progression system found in previous games, giving players a new skill tree that grants more immediately noticeable effects with each skill point you gain.

Outlined in a new blog post for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, system designer Luke Barrett outlined the new features coming to character progression in the game. Alongside these interesting new skills, you'll also get a stats page letting you know what buffs you've selected so far.

Players won't be overwhelmed with the possibilities in Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, though, as the UX designers are working hard to make the skill tree fairly simple.

