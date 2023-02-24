Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will have 'experimental' character progression

You'll be able to plan for your build early on in the new game.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is changing up the character progression system found in previous games, giving players a new skill tree that grants more immediately noticeable effects with each skill point you gain.

Outlined in a new blog post for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, system designer Luke Barrett outlined the new features coming to character progression in the game. Alongside these interesting new skills, you'll also get a stats page letting you know what buffs you've selected so far.

Players won't be overwhelmed with the possibilities in Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, though, as the UX designers are working hard to make the skill tree fairly simple.

What build do you think you'll go for in Dragon Age: Dreadwolf?

