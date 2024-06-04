Dragon Age: Dreadwolf pops up on Xbox and PlayStation stores

HQ

As we head into Summer 2024, the season where we were promised by BioWare that we'd get a full reveal for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, anticipation is high to say the least. Recently, we saw the game appear on the Xbox App, and now it has a store page for PlayStation and Xbox.

If you navigate over to either webpage, you'll get to see a description of the game which once again reiterates that we're getting a full reveal this summer, but it doesn't give users the option to pre-order, only wishlist.

The product description reads as follows: "Welcome to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf™. Enter the world of Thedas, a vibrant land of rugged wilderness, treacherous labyrinths, and glittering cities - steeped in savage combat and secret magics. Now, the fate of this world teeters on a knife's edge.

Thedas needs a new leader; one they'll never see coming. You'll forge a courageous fellowship to challenge the gathering storm. Friendship, drama, and romance will abound as you bring striking individuals together into an extraordinary team. Become the leader and light the beacon of hope in their darkest moments."

Do you think we'll see more of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf this week?