Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is now playable from start to finish

BioWare has released a new blog post, which delves into the development of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. In this lengthy article, we're told about the game surpassing its alpha milestone, a stage that means it is playable from start to finish, "from the opening scenes of the first mission to the very end. We can see, hear, feel, and play everything as a cohesive experience," as the post highlights.

It should be said that this doesn't mean Dreadwolf is near to being a finished product ready to be shipped. The attention of the development team can now be turned entirely to working on visuals, improving the gameplay features, evaluating progression elements, ensuring the narrative and story delivers as intended, and so on, all with help from the community members that are providing feedback on the experience.

Otherwise, the post highlights that in Dreadwolf, the city of Minrathous will be completely explorable in-game, meaning players will be able to finally visit this famed location.

And finally, the post concludes with a short update that BioWare is still busy working on the next Mass Effect game and the next update for Star Wars: The Old Republic.