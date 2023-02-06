Dragon Age: Dreadwolf combat and gameplay leaks

HQ

A short GIF of gameplay and some new screenshots from Dragon Age: Dreadwolf have leaked online. First brought about by an anonymous Reddit user, it's clear to see from the images and video that combat has taken a different turn from that of Dragon Age: Inquisition.

It seems that instead of being able to pause time to give your party orders, in Dragon Age: Dreadwolf everything is done in real-time, and it is much more hack-and-slash, with the alleged reference point being 2018's God of War.

Apparently, the biggest improvement according to the anonymous Reddit user is in the game's animations, which are unlike anything BioWare has created before.

Are you excited for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf? Check out the Reddit post here and the leaked images here.