Dragon Age Dreadwolf changes its name just before Summer Game Fest, and we'll get an in-depth look at it on 11 June

The next Dragon Age has been the talk of the town for weeks ahead of its possible announcement during the week of Summer Game Fest, and it looks like we'll be seeing Bioware's next game these days, only it'll be something different to what we thought it would be.

Because Geoof Keighley himself has been the one who has revealed in X the name change from Dragon Age: Dreadwolf to Dragon Age: The Veilguard. For the moment we don't know if this is just a minor modification or if it means that the game has undergone other more structural changes compared to what we knew until now (which wasn't much either).

Whatever the case may be, Keighley is scheduled to show us a 15-minute gameplay clip of the game on Tuesday 11 June.

