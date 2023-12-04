Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

Dragon Age: Deadwolf trailer confirms full reveal in summer 2024

While showing us parts of the game's world.

HQ

Bioware celebrated this year's N7 Day by sharing a short teaser trailer for Mass Effect 4 that basically just reminded us the game is still coming. Today is what fans call Dragon Age Day, so the studio has decided to do something fairly similar for the upcoming fourth game in that series, while announcing something very interesting along with it.

We've received a new Dragon Age: Dreadwolf trailer showing glimpses of areas we'll get to explore in the game, but the most newsworthy thing about it is that it ends by confirming the game will be fully unveiled sometime during summer 2024. This includes the game's release date, so it sounds like Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will launch fall 2024.

HQ
