Dragon Age and Fallout composer is making the Starfield soundtrack

The role-playing genre is known for having some of the best soundtracks in the video game business, and it seems like the upcoming sci-fi adventure Starfield from Bethesda won't make us disappointed in this area either. The composer Inon Zur reveals on his homepage that he will make the music for the game, and he has proven time and time again that he knows what he is doing.

He has previously worked with Bethesda on Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vega, and Fallout 4. He has also done music for Dragon Age (and the sequel) with Bioware and several Prince of Persia games as well as Naruto: Rise of a Ninja, Dragon's Dogma, and many, many more (most recently Outriders).

Surely something to look forward to, or what do you think?

Thanks, Pure Xbox.