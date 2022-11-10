Dragon Age: Absolution debuts on Netflix next month

HQ

It has been revealed that the Dragon Age: Absolution animated series will be debuting on Netflix as soon as next month, on December 9, 2022 to be exact. The show, which will be six-episodes long (each clocking in at 30 minutes) has been created by Red Dog Culture House and BioWare, and tells the story of a failed heist against the most powerful man in Tevinter, and of the crew of individuals, led by Kimberly Brooks' eleven mercenary Miriam, as they fight for survival following this situation.

The series is being directed by Ki Yong Bae, and the rest of the cast included various names from all over the games industry, such as Matt Mercer as Fairbanks and Ashly Burch as Qwydion.

Ahead of the series landing on Netflix, be sure to take a look at the trailer for Dragon Age: Absolution below, and also some first-look images.