Dragon Age 4 seems to drop last generation consoles

We still don't know a whole lot about the upcoming Dragon Age 4, which has been in development at Bioware for at least three years now. Hopefully, we'll get some major signs of life soon, but in the meantime, we have got a little nugget thanks to LinkedIn.

It turns out the profile of Counterplay Games' Game Director Daniel Nordlander, who previously was at Bioware working on Dragon Age 4, only lists the game for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. This is further supported by the GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb, who writes:

"I've also separately confirmed that EA is planning the game only for the new-gen systems."

Still no official confirmation, but at least two decent sources pointing in the same direction. Were you hoping that it would be released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well, or is it the right decision to leave them behind at this point?