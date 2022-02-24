Dragon Age 4 is "right in the middle of production"

HQ

Dragon Age 4 was announced back in 2018, but had been rumoured for quite some time before that. Unfortunately, this does not mean we should expect it to be released anytime soon, judging by a new official blog post from Bioware's general manager Gary McKay, in which he writes:

"For the next Dragon Age, we are right in the middle of production, which is a great feeling. Our blueprint was completed last year, so we're now focused on building out our vision: creating amazing environments, deep characters, strong gameplay, impactful writing, emotional cinematics - and much more. The blueprint for the game is well understood and the team is focused."

This means they just finished the foundations of the game and that there is still a lot to do. We assume this means Dragon Age 4 won't be released until 2024 at the very earliest, and maybe 2025 is more realistic. We will get some signs of life later this year though, as McKay explains:

"Later this year, you will start to hear more from the Dragon Age team in the form of blogs and social content"

Bioware will also keep an eye out for feedback on what is being shown to make sure they deliver a game in line with what starving fans of the studio deserves.