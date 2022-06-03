Dragon Age 4 has a name: Dreadwolf

HQ

The official Dragon Age account on Twitter has announced the name of the fourth instalment of its most famous fantasy RPG saga. Dragon Age 4 is now known as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. For now we only have an image with the official title and that raises more questions now that they have opened the door to the expected return of the series.

In a blog post on BioWare's website that followed the announcement, the company says that the game will not be released this year and that it understands the anxiety of the fans to know more details about this new release. So it gives a little explanation of what it means or who is this Dreadwolf.

Solas, the Dread Wolf. Some say he might be an ancient elven god, but some say not. Others say a betrayer of his people...or a savior who now seeks to rescue them at the cost of your world. His motives are inscrutable and his methods sometimes questionable, earning him a reputation as something of a trickster deity—a player of dark and dangerous games.

Dreadwolf is therefore one of the many names with which Solas is known, a character that the followers of the series know very well for his role in the story of Dragon Age: Inquisition. He was also one of the characters that appeared in the post-credits scene of the game, and even then he was called Dread Wolf. It seems that in this new release he will be the main villain, but there are still no more details about the plot or a possible release date. While we wait, here we leave you the first official image of the Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.