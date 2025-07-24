Dragami Games announces a new Lollipop Chainsaw game and an anime too

HQ

It's been widely reported that Dragami Games has big plans for the Lollipop Chainsaw franchise, as in recent memory, it teamed up with Nada Holdings Corp. to promise new projects in the series. We now have an update on that.

The developer has taken to social media to reveal that a brand-new Lollipop Chainsaw project is in production and that this will be accommodated by an anime as well. We don't have much else to go on, but an official X account for this return to the series has popped up, and it states that the game will be an "over-the-top zombie action game packed with dark humor," one that features Juliet at the helm.

It's unclear when the projects will arrive, but as this announcement is very fresh, a reasonable assumption is that they are a couple of years down the line at least.