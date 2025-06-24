Drag x Drive launches 14 August on Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

Nintendo continues to make announcement only through the Nintendo Today App, and they have just announced the release date for Drag x Drive, their upcoming multiplayer game exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2, which will make good use of the mouse controls of the Joy-Con.

Drag x Drive is an intriguing game. We were surprised by their innovative controls using the Joy-Con as mice and its representation of wheelchair basketball. However, the dull aesthetics and limited playability make us doubt that this new IP will really become the new Splatoon or the new ARMS.

Sadly, alongside the release date announcement, there were no other details: no trailer, or information about the price. We know that it will only be available through the Nintendo eShop, so hopefully it's a free to play title... or cheap, at least.