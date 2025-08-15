Drag x Drive is out on Nintendo Switch 2, and basketball will never be the same

HQ

We all know that Nintendo has a habit of trying new and weird things. And that's what they have done once more.

Drag x Drive was released on August 14th, 2025, and the idea is to play basketball with wheelchairs in a futuristic court. Team work is key to success. It is pretty clear that the developers have had a game like Rocket League from Psyonix in mind. But since Rocket League is such a great game, we don't mind taking inspiration from a game like that.

You can read our review about Drag x Drive right here, and please do watch a short "out now!" trailer here in Gamereactor.