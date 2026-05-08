Dracula: The Disciple is a puzzle game that reinterprets the myth of the legendary vampire

Yesterday evening, publisher Nacon held its annual but delayed Connect show, where it had tons of news to present despite being in rather concerning financial waters. One of the many announcements of the show concerned a brand-new game that is on the horizon, with this known as Dracula: The Disciple.

This project is a first-person puzzle adventure that presents a new take on the mythos of the legendary vampire. Essentially, the premise is to take on the role of a dying archivist who travels to Dracula's abandoned home in the hope of finding a cure to his illness, a task that ultimately sees him exploring the occult and learning the many secrets left behind by the famous vampire.

To complete the tasks at hand, we're told the aim will be to master occult tools and to grow supernatural ingredients, all before completing rites and learning how to transform into a vampire.

There is no release date attached to the game as of yet, but we do know that it is being developed by Cyanide Studio and that the project will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.