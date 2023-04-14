Dracula terrorises sailors in The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Vampires are all the rage right now. Renfield opens in cinemas today and Redfall debuts on PC and Xbox Series consoles on May 2. While that is already plenty of bloodsucking monsters to chew through, August will bring yet another vampire tale.

Universal Pictures has now shared the official trailer for The Last Voyage of the Demeter, and has revealed that the horror movie, starring The Batman's David Dastmalchian, Game of Thrones' Liam Cunningham, and more, will be coming to cinemas on August 11.

As for what this movie will be about, the film will explore the chapter of Bram Stoker's Dracula novel about the merchant ship Demeter, and its voyage from Carpathia to London. A voyage that brings the iconic vampire to the shores of England. Needless to say, it'll be quite a blood-curdling tale of events, and you can get a good example of this in the trailer below.