Dracula is thirsty in the Castlevania trailer for Dead by Daylight

Dracula from Castlevania is set to appear in Dead by Daylight soon, and now Behaviour Interactive has shown off the upcoming chapter that will be released on August 27 for all formats.

As usual, the famed vampire is already available on the game's test servers. Dracula will not come alone, however, as he will be accompanied by survivor Trevor Belmont. If you are looking forward to this, we advise you to check out the trailer that you will find at the bottom of the news.

In the game, Dracula can transform into either a bat or a wolf to chase his victims and then feast on their delicious blood. In addition, he can make fire shoot up from the ground to bring the survivors to a quick end, and when the lone killer chooses to play as Dracula, his castle will also appear on the horizon of the map, which is a nice touch.