Trying to list all the films, TV series, games and plays based on Bram Stoker's iconic 19th-century novel would be a bit like trying to remember all the times Frankenstein's monster has appeared on the silver screen or on TV. It's impossible. Unless, of course, we devote the entire coming weekend to the task and document everything on old parchment scrolls, accompanied by a nifty mini-calculator synth mat signed by Conny's chalk-white, slightly greasy fingers.

Despite this, the director behind classics such as Nikita, Leon, The Fifth Element and Lucy has now taken the plunge and spent a tonne on yet another interpretation. Dracula, as a fictional character, is truly as tenacious as the immortal, blood-sucking prince of the original literature. Dracula, Dracula, Dracula... Everything Dracula. And this time it is Caled Landry Jones (Finch, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) who portrays the Transylvanian Vlad the Impaler, who is here more lovesick than ever.

"I don't drink wine."

I remember the book, quite well. I first read it when I was at school and then re-read it, say, 20 years ago and was struck by how much more of a straightforward love story it is than the horror-based slaughterhouses that every adaptation seems to have turned into. Sure, Dracula isn't a super-soft little teddy bear running around in sweatpants and stroking people's cheeks in an improvised way. He kills them and sucks their blood, because otherwise he dies himself. But still, that darkest darkness and that real horror tone never materialises in Luc Besson's reinterpretation. Instead, the focus is on Dracula's love (which of course the subtitle alludes to - duh!).

Dracula loves his wife Elisabeta. More than anything on this earth and more than life itself. When she dies in a bloody war accident while his armies are pushing back "evil Muslims" during a snowy super battle somewhere in northern Europe, he decides to unleash his own faith, slaughter every bishop in his own church and burn the altar of Jesus. Fuck you, God. His wife is dead! At the same time, he lets the forces of darkness and Beelzebub's drive take over his being, and voila - the blood must be shed.

Besson tells the story of the unfortunate Dracula's search for something that can satisfy the desire for his dead bride with finesse and elegance and the focus is, as I said, on his loss, grief and on gorgeous environments soaked in that late 19th century aesthetic with the left foot deeply rooted in the latter half of the Renaissance. Dracula is in Venice in a fancy hat, charming women and drinking blood, only to find himself in the centre of a huge ballroom in France, dressed in a white wig and powdered to a pale complexion. All this while the priest and resident vampire expert "Priest" played by Christoph Waltz (Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained) chases him around the country, with his leather plush stuffed with sharpened oak stakes and holy water.

Wonka... Is that you?

Parts of this film are very reminiscent of Francis Ford Coppola's 1992 version and in particular the chapter where the unwitting Harker arrives in pitch-black Transylvania to get Vlad to sign a contract to buy one of his London properties. Other parts are more reminiscent of Indiana Jones or The Count of Monte Cristo, which is ultimately quite successful. However, Luc Besson's Dracula never really takes off and I think the main reason for this is that the story itself is too compartmentalised and too compressed. Trying to boil down Stoker's book to two hours is ultimately unsustainable and here Besson should have gone for a six-hour miniseries instead. Of course, I miss the entire chapter on the Demeter journey (the best part of the book) and the portion from 1880s London is rushed through by Besson in about two minutes, which in my world feels more like a pure daylight robbery.

Thanks to the highly compressed story and rushed pace, the characters and their emotions never really settle into the viewer, either. It gets a bit soggy, although there are definitely qualities here. The production design, costumes and photography are brilliant. Consistently brilliant. I also think Caleb Landry Jones is more than passable as the bloodthirsty Count and although Waltz is doing the same role here as in Django (but with a clerical collar instead of a grey felt hat), he's good as always. Dracula: A Love Tale is not a masterpiece, but it's okay. Stoker's Count deserves better but on the other hand this is better than Eggers' wildly overrated Nosferatu was last year.

