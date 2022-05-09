Dr Strange 2 storms to almost half a billion at the box office during its opening weekend

HQ

This past weekend marked the opening weekend for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to open in 2022. Needless to say, with this being the case, fans have flocked to cinemas around the world to see what is next for the mystical Avenger, and to see how this movie connects to the wider universe.

While we'll have to wait a few weeks to see the true heights this movie will reach in the box office, what we do know is how much money it drew in over its opening weekend, and that number is a staggering $450 million globally.

As for how the earnings are split, $185 million came from a domestic audience (the US), and the remaining $265 million came from the international market.

As a point of comparison, the first Doctor Strange movie brought in $677 million at the global box office, with 34% of that being from the domestic audience.