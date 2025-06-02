English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Dr. Stone creator Boichi discusses differences between designing for manga and anime

Boichi also talked about the growth of popularity of manga and anime in the West.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Boichi, South Korean manga artist, sat with a group of journalists at Comicon Napoli, including Gamereactor, to discuss his creative process behind iconic titles such as Dr. Stone, Sun-Ken Rock or Super String: Marco Polo's Travel to Multiverse.

Boichi is amazed by the growth of popularity of manga and anime in the West, but finds it as a natural phenomenon, because his goal, and the goal of all manga artists, is to entertain a large number of people. In fact, he pointed to a BL (Boy's love) manga he had just received as a gift (a subgenre in Japanese manga and anime focused on homoerotic relationships between male characters. "Depending on your preferences, you can choose a title, you can choose a manga series".

He also explained how the process between designing for manga and anime, and specifically, in the case of Dr. Stone, a shonen type of manga he illustrated in 2017, which got an anime released almost symultaneously.

"In animations, there are characteristics I can take from the animation and put into the manga. That way, I can learn from the animations I make and put them into the manga and I discuss whether I can change the scene, depending on what I do in the animation", Boichi told Gamereactor.

HQ
Dr. Stone creator Boichi discusses differences between designing for manga and anime
Netflix


Loading next content