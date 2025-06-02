Dr. Stone creator Boichi discusses differences between designing for manga and anime

HQ

Boichi, South Korean manga artist, sat with a group of journalists at Comicon Napoli, including Gamereactor, to discuss his creative process behind iconic titles such as Dr. Stone, Sun-Ken Rock or Super String: Marco Polo's Travel to Multiverse.

Boichi is amazed by the growth of popularity of manga and anime in the West, but finds it as a natural phenomenon, because his goal, and the goal of all manga artists, is to entertain a large number of people. In fact, he pointed to a BL (Boy's love) manga he had just received as a gift (a subgenre in Japanese manga and anime focused on homoerotic relationships between male characters. "Depending on your preferences, you can choose a title, you can choose a manga series".

He also explained how the process between designing for manga and anime, and specifically, in the case of Dr. Stone, a shonen type of manga he illustrated in 2017, which got an anime released almost symultaneously.

"In animations, there are characteristics I can take from the animation and put into the manga. That way, I can learn from the animations I make and put them into the manga and I discuss whether I can change the scene, depending on what I do in the animation", Boichi told Gamereactor.

