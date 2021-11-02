Dr. Mario World has been shut down officially

HQ

Earlier in summer we reported about the sad news: Dr. Mario World, the mobile puzzle game that got released back in 2019 was going to shut down the game service.

The time has come. Yesterday, November 1, Nintendo shut down the Dr. Mario World for good. If you boot up the game, you'll just see the end-of-service notification. But don't be too sad because the promised Dr. Mario World Memories website is now live, as Nintendo stated:

"With Dr. Mario World Memories, you can look back at various aspects of your play history in the Dr. Mario World game".

Well, why don't you take a look at it via the link above now?