English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dr. Mario World

Dr. Mario World has been shut down officially

Say goodbye, fellas.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Earlier in summer we reported about the sad news: Dr. Mario World, the mobile puzzle game that got released back in 2019 was going to shut down the game service.

The time has come. Yesterday, November 1, Nintendo shut down the Dr. Mario World for good. If you boot up the game, you'll just see the end-of-service notification. But don't be too sad because the promised Dr. Mario World Memories website is now live, as Nintendo stated:

"With Dr. Mario World Memories, you can look back at various aspects of your play history in the Dr. Mario World game".

Well, why don't you take a look at it via the link above now?

Dr. Mario World

Related texts

0
Dr. Mario WorldScore

Dr. Mario World
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"You can ponder your every move and really think about what you want to do to maximise your effectiveness, and it all works rather well for the most part."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy