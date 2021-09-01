English
Dr Lupo will be now be streaming exclusively on YouTube Gaming

The Twitch icon is leaving the platform behind in a move that has become quite common among content creators.

Content creation has grown to become quite a formidable part of the entertainment industry. The biggest influencers command such a large following that is has become quite common seeing people sign exclusivity deals with streaming platforms, be it Twitch or YouTube Gaming. The move was first popularised when Tyler "Ninja" Blevins moved over to Mixer, a now defunct service, at the height of his success, and now today, the most prominent figures are being locked up to remain exclusively on one service or the other.

The latest to join that list is Benjamin "Dr Lupo" Lupo, who has now signed an exclusivity deal with YouTube Gaming, as gamesindustry reports. Starting from yesterday, August 31, Dr Lupo will be solely a YouTube streamer, leaving behind his Twitch audience of 4.5 million followers.

Speaking on the matter (via gamesindustry), Dr Lupo said, "YouTube not only allows me to continue creating content and growing my community, but through this partnership, YouTube will help me as I expand my brand through other entertainment initiatives. I am excited to bring my fans on this journey with me."

There's no mention of the financials behind the deal, which for the most part, as far as exclusive streaming deals go, are kept under wraps.

