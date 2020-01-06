Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training gets Switch launch trailer

One of the first games of the new year is Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training, which has just launched for the Nintendo Switch, continuing Kawashima's legacy of mentally exercising players via the medium of video games.

You can download it digitally on the eShop, but physical versions also come with a stylus for use with the game too, although it's worth noting you can also use your fingers to interact with the various puzzles and conundrums.

Some mini-games also make use of the Joy-Cons too, like the integrated infrared sensor and the HD rumble, as you can see in the videos below.

Up until now the series has been famous for its entries on the DS series of consoles, but this opens up new activities by branching out onto the Nintendo Switch, allowing for a variety of exercises testing skills like maths, memory, and more.

Will you be keeping your brain fit?

