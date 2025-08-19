Dr. Eggman is coming to Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

HQ

It has been revealed that as part of the Sega Villains Stage DLC for Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, we should expect a handful of iconic characters to crossover into the action game.

The first of which that has been confirmed is Sonic the Hedgehog's Dr. Eggman, who in a press release is described as the "first challenger" who will pose a threat to Joe Musashi. It's not mentioned yet what kind of challenge we should expect the mustachioed villain to pose to the agile protagonist, but we can expect Dr. Eggman to make his arrival in-game sometime in early 2026 when the DLC launches.

Otherwise, we should expect additional villains to be announced in the future, and likewise Sega has promised "even more cool things lined up to herald the launch of Shinobi: Art of Vengeance".

Will you be checking out Shinobi: Art of Vengeance when it launches on August 29?