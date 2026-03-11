Dr. Dre is officially a billionaire, more than a decade after claiming he was one

HQ

Hip hop legend and Beats creator Dr. Dre has been officially recognised as a billionaire. Around 14 years ago, when Dr. Dre first sold the Beats by Dre brand to Apple for $3 billion, he declared that he was hip hop's first billionaire. It has taken until 2026 for Forbes to officially recognise that fact.

As per Variety, Dre is now tied 3332nd on the world's richest list, surrounded by Jared Kushner, Rihanna, steel magnate Richard Teets Jr., and other members of Forbes' richest list. Not sure if it's a dream or nightmare blunt rotation, but it's certainly a very rich one.

It doesn't seem like there's any certificate or prize that comes with being recognised as an official billionaire. I guess you'll just have to make do with your billion dollars. Dr. Dre didn't make it to the painting Forbes put up of some of its richest names, which includes the expected names of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, President Donald Trump, Rupert Murdoch, and Mark Zuckerberg among others.

This is an ad: