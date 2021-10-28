Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are making music for either GTA VI or the GTA remasters

I'm not the only one who have crushed many of your hopes several times by saying that Grand Theft Auto VI is still years away from release, but we might actually have gotten the first details from the astoundingly anticipated game from a surprising source already.

Because Rolling Stone reveals that Snoop Dogg said the following about Dr. Dre when speaking to them on their upcoming podcast episode:

"I do know he's in the studio. I do know he's making great fucking music. And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that's coming out. So I think that that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game."

All of us obviously notice that Mr. Dogg doesn't say a number behind GTA, which is probably one of the reasons why both Rockstar declined to comment and Dr. Dre's representatives didn't responded when contacted by the outlet. That gives us plenty of room to speculate, however.

It is known that Rockstar usually starts recording music for its games quite early, so this could in-fact be for GTA VI. Still, I think there's a very good reason why Rockstar hasn't said a peep about the music in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition either, as I highly doubt they've been able to renew the rights to all of the amazing music playing on the radios in Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. This could have lead to them tasking this amazing duo (as Snoop says he's also on board for some of the new music) to make some new music for the remastered trilogy instead.

What do you think?