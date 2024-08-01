Dr Disrespect teases return to streaming, gets murdered by the community

HQ

We live in a pretty crazy world where an adult man can admit to sending inappropriate messages to a minor and seemingly just get away with it. This has been the situation surrounding influencer Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm who back in June was discovered to have engaged in inappropriate behaviour with one of his underage viewers through Twitch's Whisper system.

The whole situation spiralled out to such a degree that Dr Disrespect affirmed the allegations against his name and then decided to go on an "extended vacation" something many assumed could be permanently since this isn't the first or second time he has faced controversy. But this will seemingly not be the case.

Dr Disrespect has now returned to social media to post an image of him playing chess against someone playing checkers. There is no text attached to the post, but this does seem to imply a return to streaming is on the way, something fans have taken a rather varied opinion with.

One fan commented saying, "is this you playing with a minor?" to which Dr Disrespect replied, "Good one she/her. The internet will never fix your real threat... depression." Someone else followed up with a similar meme, and Dr Disrespect replied to that with "Little brainwashed woke boy putting out dragon ball z gfx with Kendrick Lamar lines... Got me big time." Another asked if Doc at least increased his vertical leap, to which he replied, "and got a tan too".

Those three comments were all that Doc seemed to take interest in replying to, as the rest of the comments did seem to be related to his dubious and controversial past.