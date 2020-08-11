Dr. Disrespect still doesn't understand his Twitch ban

You're watching Advertisements

It feels like it was only yesterday, but it was actually in late June when popular Twitch streamer Guy "Dr. Disrespect" Beahm got banned from the platform. The ban was swift, ruthless and permanent, as reported here on Gamereactor. About three weeks later (in mid-July), Beahm gave an interview to PC Gamer stating that he still has no idea why he was banned. Legal action against Twitch was also being considered.

Now it has been another 3 weeks, and Dr. Disrespect has returned, but this time on YouTube (at least, for the time being, he doesn't seem to have an official partnership with YouTube).

Beahm took the opportunity to say that he and his team don't know why he was banned. He also made it clear that he did nothing to warrant a ban.

"A lot of people wanna know... they wanna know what happened.' Why did you get banned? Guess what? --- We still have no idea. --- as far as I'm concerned, we didn't do anything to warrant a ban, let alone how they went about banning us. No communication before. No reaching out. Nothing. Boom. Done."

Beahm made it clear that he has to be intelligent about all of this, because "there's big money involved". Now he is letting "the legal professionals do what they need to do". You can watch Dr. Disrespect's latest stream right here.

After all this, it just might be that we'll never know the truth about his ban. Time will tell.