Dr Disrespect launches AAA game development studio, Midnight Society

Dr Disrespect has officially announced the studio he is co-founding, a studio that will see the content creator making a return to game development, following his time at Sledgehammer back when the company was delivering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Advanced Warfare.

The company that Guy Beahm (Dr Disrespect) will be co-founding is called Midnight Society, and has been created with the intent of working on AAA titles with a "Day Zero Community" mentality, meaning the studio aims to include players in the development process as early as it possibly can.

As for who will be looking to launch this studio alongside Beahm, Call of Duty veteran Robert Bowling is joining as the studio head, and Halo 5: Guardians multiplayer designer Quinn DelHoyo is coming on as the creative director. On top of this, Sumit Gupta is set to be the CEO, Ryan Thompson will be a gameplay engineer, Eric Hallquist is joining as a concept artist, and HB Duran is joining as a member of marketing and PR.

The studio is currently hiring for more team members as well, and you can take a look at all the roles that are on offer on its website here.