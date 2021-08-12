Dr Disrespect is entering the videogame development business

HQ

Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm is entering the videogame development industry, by starting up his very own gaming studio. Set to be created by Beahm in partnership with BoomTV, the studio is currently searching for a co-founder and studio head to run the business, as a job listing on Beahm's Twitter states.

As for what this studio will be creating, the listing states the company will be working on a AA/AAA project, in which it will forge a partnership with "a select list of mega influencers" to "launch their dream gaming title." As for how this studio (that currently remains nameless) will do so, the post also mentions that it will either partner with existing indie developers, or develop the game from scratch.

We're also told that the games coming from the studio will be coming to both PC (Steam and Epic) and consoles.

While it might seem like an unusual move for the massively popular streamer, Beahm was previously a game developer before he became a full-time streamer, so this business isn't unfamiliar to him.

Check out the job listing here.