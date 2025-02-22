Dr. Disrespect: I should never have been banned from Twitch

HQ

Guy Beahm, better known as Dr. Disrespect, was permanently banned from Twitch a few years ago, as many know. Despite successfully establishing himself on other platforms like Rumble, he still hopes to return to Twitch. In a recent social media post, he blamed "low-level employees" for conducting a "witch hunt" against him.

Beahm wrote:

"We should've never been banned in the first place. Twitch should've never allowed a low-level employee to override the entire ban system, which had already determined we didn't do anything wrong, because of biased opinions of the Doc character. They could've reached out and had a quick 5-minute call and realize these mutual jokes and bantering never had serious intentions. Pathetic."

Beahm claims that the jokes and harsh rhetoric were never meant to be taken seriously. However, he did not address last year's report, which revealed that his ban was actually due to messages he sent to a minor via Twitch Whispers—an incident that led several sponsors to sever ties with him.

What do you think? Should Beahm, a.k.a. Dr. Disrespect, be given the chance to return to Twitch?