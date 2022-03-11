Dr Disrespect has resolved his legal issue with Twitch

HQ

A couple of years ago, at the peak of the 2020 summer, a strange occurrence saw Dr Disrespect banned from Twitch, despite the personality previously signing a multiple-year exclusivity deal with the platform. The reason for the banning was never revealed, but it did see Dr Disrespect soon after join YouTube Gaming exclusively, a move that several streamers have also made ever since.

Today, in a new tweet, it has been revealed that Dr Disrespect and Twitch have resolved their legal troubles and have seemingly buried the hatchet. It's stated by the streamer:

"I have resolved my legal dispute with Twitch. No party admits to any wrongdoing."

As for those wondering if this means Dr Disrespect will be returning to Twitch anytime soon, a follow-up tweet added, "In response to all your questions, the Doc will not return to Twitch".

This whole revelation does still leave a lot of questions unanswered, including why Dr Disrespect was even banned in the first place, but with the way things are proceeding, it does seem like this information will never be made public.