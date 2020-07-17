Dr. Disrespect finally spoke about his ban from Twitch

You're watching Advertisements

Something major happened at the end of June. Streaming service Twitch's popular streamer Guy "Dr. Disrespect" Beahm got banned. The ban was swift, ruthless and seemingly permanent, as reported on when it happened here at Gamereactor.

It's been about 3 weeks since them, and pretty much NO ONE has said about anything what happened to warrant the ban and this has created a bunch of rumours and speculations, but no real news.

Guy Beahm gave an interview about the topic to PC Gamer, and unfortunately, we STILL don't know what actually happened. If Beahm is telling the truth when stating that even he is not aware of why he was banned (and why it was so swift and permanent). He and his team are also considering taking legal action against Twitch.

This drama might be with us for a long time, or this might be the end of it. One thing is for sure: the banning of Dr. Disrespect from Twitch is probably the biggest news in streaming in 2020.

PC Gamer: "And Twitch has just cut off contact with you? They've never provided you a reason for the ban?"

Guy Beahm: "Yeah."

PC Gamer: "So are you able to confirm that legal action is taking place? You are taking legal action against Twitch?"

Guy Beahm: "We are considering taking legal action."

PC Gamer: "When do you think you might if ever have a definitive answer as to the reason why you were banned?"

You're watching Advertisements

Guy Beahm: "Honestly, we just don't know."