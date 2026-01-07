DR Congo's elimination from AFCON means the end of Michel Kuka's "human statue" of Lumumba

HQ

The defeat of Democratic Republic of Congo by Algeria, 1-0, on Tuesday, with a goal by Adil Boulbina in the 119th minute, put an end to one of AFCON's most iconic images: a Congolese supporter who spent the entirety of DR Congo's matches standing still with his right arm raised.

The fan, Michel Kuka, 26, stood like a human statue for all of 438 minutes of Congo's run in AFCON, also wearing colourful clothes. Kuka became a viral sensation, and when Congo lost in the final minute, he started crying, moving for the first time during a match.

His pose had a purpose: he was imitating an statue of Patrice Lumumba, the country's first prime minister in 1960, who led the country to independence, but was kidnapped and murdered in 1961 and is remembered as a national hero and a symbol of African emancipation.

According to an interview conceded to RMC Sport, Kuka intends that his image stands as an artistic and memorial act, although he did not expect reaching so much fame worldwide.

Without DR Congo, and without Kuka, AFCON will continue on Friday: Algeria, who defeated Congo, will play against Nigeria on Saturday afternoon in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.