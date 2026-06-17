DR Congo achieves first World Cup goal and point in history and stun Portugal

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Some nations couldn't have dreamt of a better World Cup debut: Germany thrashed Curaçao 7-1, Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 with a hat-trick by Messi, Mbappé broke records with a stunning victory by France over Senegal... but Spain drawed 0-0 to Cape Verde, and now another of the top favourites, Portugal, has drawed 1-1 against DR Congo.

The Democratic Republic of Congo were making their second appearance in the FIFA World Cup, after 1974 (known as Zaire back then), but they suffered horribly, losing all three matches with a 14-0 aggregate. Today things went different: first World Cup goal for the nation, by Wissa, and also first World Cup point.

Cristiano Ronaldo officially made his sixth appearance at a World Cup, but at 41, he was unable to score and will have to wait. Portugal only managed to shoot three times on target out of nine shots... almost the same as DR Congo, eight shots and two on target.

Portugal and DR Congo will wait for the result of the Colombia vs. Uzbekistan, on Thursday at 4:00 CEST, 3:00 BST.