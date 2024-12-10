English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
PUBG Mobile

Dplus KIA win PUBG Mobile Global Championship by one point

One of the closest finals in the game's history will be remembered for a long time by fans.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Recently, the 2024 PUBG Mobile Global Championships took place at the London ExCeL centre. Featuring 16 of the best teams from around the globe play in 18 matches, tallying up wins, kills, and more, it truly was a test of the best.

With 94 eliminations and three victories, Dplus came out on top of the whole tournament, but the South Korean organisation won by just a single point, leaving Türkiye's Regnum Carya Bra Esports taking home the second-place prize.

With tournaments like this being won with such small margins, it does often start a debate from players and fans about how games like PUBG and other battle royales should manage team-based tournaments. Whether we'll see changes in the format is unknown, as it can be exciting to see 1-point victories, even if it is surely frustrating for the runners-up.

PUBG Mobile

Related texts

0
PUBG MobileScore

PUBG Mobile
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

"Besides minor issues, PUBG Mobile takes the successful formula of the original PC version and moves it successfully to mobile devices."



Loading next content