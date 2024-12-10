Dplus KIA win PUBG Mobile Global Championship by one point

HQ

Recently, the 2024 PUBG Mobile Global Championships took place at the London ExCeL centre. Featuring 16 of the best teams from around the globe play in 18 matches, tallying up wins, kills, and more, it truly was a test of the best.

With 94 eliminations and three victories, Dplus came out on top of the whole tournament, but the South Korean organisation won by just a single point, leaving Türkiye's Regnum Carya Bra Esports taking home the second-place prize.

With tournaments like this being won with such small margins, it does often start a debate from players and fans about how games like PUBG and other battle royales should manage team-based tournaments. Whether we'll see changes in the format is unknown, as it can be exciting to see 1-point victories, even if it is surely frustrating for the runners-up.