Dozens of unidentified corpses discovered in Tripoli hospital

Libyan authorities investigate 58 bodies found in facility formerly held by militia leader killed last week.

The latest news on Libya. On Monday, authorities in Libya have uncovered at least 58 unidentified bodies in a Tripoli hospital morgue previously under militia control, according to the ministry, raising questions about possible abuses before the group's recent collapse.

The remains, some burned and in advanced decomposition, were found days after the death of Abdulghani Kikli. As investigations continue, the discovery adds to the mounting pressure on the transitional government to dismantle armed groups operating outside law.

Tripoli, Libya - February 16, 2021: Martyrs' Square a day ahead of commemorations of the 10th anniversary of the uprising against former leader Muamar el Gadafi // Shutterstock

