Dozens of monsters and incredible creatures and characters await you in Black Myth: Wukong

e are exactly twelve days away from the release of Black Myth: Wukong, the highly anticipated title from Chinese studio Game Science. There is a lot of anticipation about what this title can offer to Western gamers and whether it can be the definitive push for Chinese developments to make the leap to a global audience. And judging by what we've seen, there's every reason to believe so.

The launch trailer shows us a huge variety of biomes and detailed environments where our protagonist Sun Wukong will face a legion of colourful enemies. We'll also meet some characters who will become allies in our Journey to the West. Check it all out below.

Black Myth: Wukong is coming to PC and PS5, with a later release (at an as yet unconfirmed date) for Xbox Series.