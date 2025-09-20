Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Dozens killed as Israel pushes deeper into Gaza City

The recent attacks left 34 Palestinians dead, according to Gazan health authorities.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We just got the news that Israel has stepped up its assault on Gaza City, expanding ground operations and demolishing entire tower blocks as tens of thousands of residents flee south. The military says it is targeting underground networks and fortified positions, while Gaza health officials report growing casualties and widespread destruction. The recent attacks left 34 Palestinians dead, according to Gazan health authorities. The escalation comes just days before several Western countries are set to formally recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations, raising the stakes both on the battlefield and in the diplomatic arena. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!

Dozens killed as Israel pushes deeper into Gaza City
the massive destruction caused by Israeli bombardment, Palestinians returning to their homes a few days after the Israeli army withdrew from of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza Strip, April 13, 2024 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelPalestine


Loading next content