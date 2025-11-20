Two trains collide in Czech Republic, dozens injured

HQ

Two passenger trains collided on Thursday in the Czech Republic, injuring at least 5 people seriously and around 40 more lightly, according to local officials and media. The crash happened roughly 132 kilometres south of Prague, with fire rescue services confirming that all passengers from both trains were evacuated.

A regional hospital reported that five people had been admitted with serious injuries. Transport Minister Martin Kupka said on X that the cause is still under investigation, but early indications suggest one of the trains may have passed a signal set to stop. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can check out the post below.