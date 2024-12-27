Downton Abbey 3 to honor Maggie Smith

Downton Abbey 3 will pay tribute to Dame Maggie Smith, following her passing in September 2024. In a recent interview with TVLine, executive producer Gareth Neame shared that the loss of Smith's character, the Dowager Countess, will now carry even more emotional weight in the upcoming film, set to release in September 2025.

The tribute to Smith's character will feel even more poignant, as it reflects the genuine mourning of both the characters and the cast. Smith's portrayal of Violet Crawley earned her multiple awards, and her absence will undoubtedly be felt.

Did you enjoy Maggie Smith's performance as the Dowager Countess?