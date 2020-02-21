Downloaded games accounted for 57% of UK sales last month

As you very well know, digital sales are growing and physical sales are heading in the opposite direction. Several video game companies have recently revealed that digital downloads are now more common than physical sales, but not everyone shares their data openly.

Fortunately, GSD tracks (amongst others) the British market and has all the numbers, and they had some pretty interesting stuff to share recently. It turns out that despite a very slow January, which had a whopping 8.3% fewer video game sales than January last year - digital sales actually rose by 3.7%. Now, digital download accounts for no less than 57% of the GSD tracked sales last month.

That means that it's now more common for games to be downloaded in Britain than being purchased physically. It also makes it a whole lot easier to understand why so many video game stores have been closing down recently.

The report on GamesIndustry also mentions that Grand Theft Auto V was the best-selling game in the UK last month.